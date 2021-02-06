KQED is a proud member of
California Sen. Alex Padilla, This Week in California Politics

California Sen. Alex Padilla
In a one-on-one with Democrat Alex Padilla, California’s newly-appointed U.S. Senator, we talk with him about COVID-19 relief funding, vaccine rollout, immigration and the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. 

Guest:

  • Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California

This Week in California Politics
Our political experts break down the top stories of the week — from San Francisco suing its own school board, to a challenger officially filing papers to battle Gov. Gavin Newsom for the governor’s seat.

Guests:

  • Heather Knight, San Francisco Chronicle columnist
  • Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government desk senior editor

Something Beautiful: Bay Area Zoos
The Oakland Zoo reopened this week and the San Francisco Zoo is open, too. They set the scene for this week’s look at Something Beautiful.

