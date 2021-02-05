Marisa and Scott discuss two new statewide polls on Governor Gavin Newsom's performance and the state's response to the pandemic. Then, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia joins to discuss his city's success in distributing vaccines, its "hero pay" legislation, why his family idolized Ronald Reagan, overcoming self-hate after coming out as gay and losing his mother and step-father to COVID-19 last year.
Political Breakdown
Mayor Robert Garcia on Long Beach's Vaccine Success
28 min
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia on Political Breakdown.
