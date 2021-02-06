‘These Numbers Seem Suspect’: Officials Didn’t Trust Foster Farms’ COVID-19 Data During Plant Outbreak, Emails Show

Minutes later, Dr. Salvador Sandoval, the county’s health officer, sent a follow-up email saying he’d just been informed by a union representative that another worker at the plant had died the night before: “Foster Farms hasn’t let us know about him. So now we have 8 deaths.”

In newly released emails from that time period, Merced County health officials repeatedly expressed skepticism about the outbreak information they were receiving from the poultry company, saying they believed the company hadn't tested its entire workforce and was not providing reliable data. Ultimately, nearly 400 workers were sickened in connection to the Livingston outbreak, nine of whom died.

The information comes to light as Foster Farms argues, in an ongoing court case, that further oversight of the company’s efforts to protect its workers from COVID-19 is unwarranted. It also arises amid recently confirmed reports of another major outbreak at one of the company’s plants in Fresno, where at least 193 workers were infected late last year. Two of those workers died from complications related to COVID-19 in January, according to a California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) spokesperson, raising that facility's COVID-19 death toll to at least five.

The company argues it has aggressively implemented safety and testing protocols, and says it recently began administering the Moderna vaccine to 1,000 workers at the Fresno plant in partnership with the county's public health department and Vons Pharmacy.

Foster Farms did not respond to questions about the emails. An earlier statement from the company said it is committed to the health and welfare of its employees.

The emails, obtained by KQED through public records requests, show a county health department struggling to coerce Foster Farms to fulfill its obligations under California law and report the deaths of its employees to Cal/OSHA.

In one of the obtained emails, sent in July, a county health official urged the company to report a recent fatality to the state.

“I have been trying to reach out to you about this matter. It is required that this information be shared with Cal OSHA within 24 hours of the death,” county Epidemiologist Sydney Loewen wrote in an email to the company on July 22. “Please reach out to us ASAP. If we do not hear from you we will need to report the death ourselves.”

Two weeks later, on Aug. 5, a Merced County Department of Public Health directive instructed Foster Farms to implement a new COVID-19 testing protocol and report any hospitalizations to the county. The following week, after consulting state health officials, it asked the company to also report any known deaths. A day later, on Aug. 14, the company reported five more deaths.

Records show that prior to Aug. 14, county health officials had been made aware of some deaths tied to the outbreak, but not all.

Merced County Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp later told the county Board of Supervisors that the number of known COVID-19 deaths connected to the Livingston plant more than tripled that day.