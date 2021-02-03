Kevin Faulconer on Running for Governor, Tackling the Pandemic and Voting for Trump

I tell you, we had a hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County and it hit us in the urban portion in the city particularly hard. It changed everything. It changed how we look at what was not happening in terms of bureaucracy. And I had one goal: get people vaccinated. We did an all hands on deck and we had folks out in the riverbeds. And the fact that we stopped it in its tracks, I think spoke volumes about the city and the county and the partnership, with one goal: keeping people safe.

Gov. Newsom just signed a bill extending the moratorium on tenant evictions, in part to prevent homelessness. Would you have signed that as governor?

Yeah, strongly supported the eviction moratoriums in San Diego. Again, we want to protect folks. We want to keep people healthy.

The Republican brand has been damaged in California for some time. A lot of voters will be wondering: What kind of Republican are you? You’re more moderate on some things. You support abortion rights and LGBT rights. But at the same time, you voted for Donald Trump in November. And that's after all of his lies about the rigged election, his policy of forced family separations at the border, and so on. So why should voters believe that you'll be a moderate as governor when you voted for Trump?

I think I'm known as a Republican who brings people together. I'm a big believer and you're going to have a difference of views and opinions and parties, and that's fine. But I treat people with dignity and respect, even if we disagree on some of the issues. That's the type of approach that I would take as governor. And I think that's the approach that's been lacking right now in Sacramento.

If you had known that the president was going to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol to disrupt the confirmation of the election, would you still have voted for him?