Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Jumps Into the Governor's Race

The 54-year-old Republican is promising a "California Comeback," saying he will make Newsom's much-criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic the centerpiece of his initial pitch to voters. On Fox News recently, Faulconer said Newsom's management of the pandemic has been erratic.

"Look, we've had some businesses in California that have been open and shut five different times," Faulconer said on Fox News last month. "The fact that we had outdoor dining shut these past several months, again, when there was no science behind the transmission of the virus in outdoor dining settings, I think speaks volumes."

"That's why so many Californians up and down the state are frustrated and at their wits end," he added.

Faulconer enters the governor's race after declining to run in 2018, despite the urging of top party leaders who thought his relatively moderate philosophy on issues like immigration, LGBT rights, abortion rights and climate change would appeal to independent voters and more conservative Democrats.

In the end, Newsom crushed Republican John Cox in that election 62% to 38%.

The former mayor has been involved in the latest campaign to recall Newsom, which has until March 17 to to turn in about 1.5 million valid signatures.

Faulconer, who largely tried to stay out of partisan politics as mayor of San Diego, started intensifying his criticism of Newsom after the governor's widely covered dinner last year at the posh French Laundry restaurant in Napa, where he joined lobbyists and others for a birthday party with guests who did not wear masks. The ill-timed visit came as Newsom was urging Californians to stay at home.

"He can dine on a $350 meal at one California's fanciest restaurants during the worst recession in generations. But you definitely can't," he posted on Twitter in November. "Can you believe this? I can't."

Faulconer served two terms on the San Diego City Council before getting elected mayor in a 2014 special election. That election followed the resignation of Mayor Bob Filner in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Faulconer won a full four year term in 2016, making San Diego the largest U.S. city to have a Republican mayor.

As mayor he worked with the majority-Democrat city council to implement his agenda. He signed a series of city budgets that financed libraries, fire stations, parks and road paving. However, when he left office last year (term limits prevented him from running for another term) he handed incoming Mayor Todd Gloria an $86-million deficit to manage, mainly the result of plummeting revenues during the pandemic.

His efforts to reduce homelessness as mayor had mixed results. His "Operation Shelter to Home" budgeted more than $40 million to the effort while he was mayor, providing shelter but no permanent housing.

His administration defended spending $10 million of state and federal money to temporarily house the homeless at the San Diego Convention Center, saying it helped a vulnerable population in a time of crisis.

When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Faulconer said he'd never vote for him, citing his "divisive rhetoric" as "unacceptable."

And as mayor, Faulconer often distanced himself from Donald Trump's policies, especially on immigration, the border wall and some of his more incendiary rhetoric.