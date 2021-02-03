President Biden Works to Undo Trump's Immigration Policies

New Task Force to Reunite Migrant Families

President Joe Biden signed several executive orders on immigration Tuesday, including one that creates a task force to reunify migrant families separated by the Trump administration.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

How To Convince a COVID Skeptic to Get Vaccinated

Dealing with COVID skeptics in your family isn't easy. Take it from one L.A. journalist who’s been working at it with his dad this past year. He consistently provided him with accurate information about COVID related health risks, and even convinced him to get the vaccine.

Guest: Gustavo Arellano, L.A. Times