Anti-Vaxxers Shut Down L.A.'s Largest COVID Vaccination Site

Lawmakers Condemn Opposition to Vaccine Rollout

There is fallout this morning from a protest by anti-vaxxers at the mass Covid-19 vaccination site at L.A.’s Dodgers Stadium on Saturday. A California lawmaker says these anti-vaxxers are escalating demonstrations around California as the state tries to roll-out the vaccine.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Advocates Hope to See ICE Detainees Released Under Biden

Immigrant advocates are calling on federal authorities to release most people held at immigration detention centers in California. This comes after the Biden administration issued new priorities for who should be arrested and locked up.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Federal 'Fight for $15' Echoes California's Minimum Wage Debate

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are proposing an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Five years ago, California debated its own $15 minimum wage.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED