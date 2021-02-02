Not Exactly a Well-Oiled Machine

As California's troubled vaccine rollout continues and eligibility requirements change, disability advocates say they have been pushed farther back in line.

Labor unions have also been highly critical of changing vaccine distribution plans.

No matter how you slice it, getting the coronavirus vaccine into people in California and across the country has been a mess.

