Not Exactly a Well-Oiled Machine
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, showing people pushing boxes up supply up a hill linked to federal, state and county wheels as nuts and bolts and wheels fall off. Titled, The Rollout.

As California's troubled vaccine rollout continues and eligibility requirements change, disability advocates say they have been pushed farther back in line.

Labor unions have also been highly critical of changing vaccine distribution plans.

No matter how you slice it, getting the coronavirus vaccine into people in California and across the country has been a mess.

To help you make sense of this mess, KQED has a handy guide that may answer some of your questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

