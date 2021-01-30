California May Continue Paying Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

While EDD implemented ID.me to fight fraud and eliminate tedious manual processing times, applicants have reported hours-long wait times to verify their identities with the platform. These are especially tedious when claimants are redirected to the service's video call center, which happens if ID.me can't immediately process their verification document uploads.

On Monday, ID.me CEO Blake Hall said more than 70,000 Californians were redirected to the video service in January alone. ID.me is also less accessible for people who don't have smartphones and is currently only available in English and Spanish.

The EDD is under new leadership after the director retired in December. No department leaders were fired over the fraud.

“If California was a bank they wouldn’t be able to be in business anymore. The regulators would shut them down because they’re just not following normal business practices,” said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis’ Risk Solutions Government division, an identity verification and fraud detection service that works with banks and some state governments. He said the state could have put in place protections without revamping its entire system.

But Susan Kennedy, who served as chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and in the administration of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, said the state’s outdated systems have plagued the unemployment agency for decades. Faced with millions of Californians suddenly out of work and in need of benefits, state officials had little choice but to get benefits out as quickly as possible, even if fraud slipped in, she said.

“There is no magic wand for a state this large with this much volume with an antiquated computer system,” Kennedy said. “The only thing you can do is cut through the bureaucracy.”

Republicans, who hold the minority in the state Legislature, said Newsom bears the responsibility for the agency’s failures. Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, said his Democratic colleagues might not hold Newsom accountable.

“You get very close to politically covering up the responsibility of the governor,” Patterson said.