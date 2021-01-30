California Politics, Climate Change and Lake Tahoe

This Week in California Politics

We talk through the week’s biggest political stories: the governor’s sudden lifting of statewide stay-at-home orders amid a growing movement to recall him, newly confirmed Secretary of State Shirley Weber, newly appointed U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and the decision by the San Francisco Board of Education to rename 44 schools in the name of social justice — even though most schools remain shuttered.

Guests:

Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Climate Change and Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe received several feet of snowfall this week, but a conference of climate change experts who gathered for the Operation Sierra Snowstorm Conference have a dire long-term prediction. At the current rate of warming, they say, many ski resorts will be seeing rain instead of snow at elevations of 5,000, 6,000 or even 7,000 feet in the decades to come.

Guests:

Dorian Fougères, California Tahoe Conservancy acting deputy director

Daniel Swain, UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability climate scientist

Something Beautiful: California Coastline

California’s coastline winds for more than 3,000 miles along the western edge of the United States. Videographer Jim McKee captured just a portion of its splendor in this week’s look at something beautiful.