Shirley Weber Confirmed as California's Top Election Official

San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber will become California's first Black Secretary of State roughly half a century after her family fled Arkansas when her father was threatened by a lynch mob. No legislator in either house opposed the nomination, but all Senate Republicans abstained.

Guy Marzorati, KQED

Navigating the Big Changes in California's Fight Against the Pandemic

There have been a lot of major announcements in the last few weeks related to the pandemic, from Governor Gavin Newsom's lifting of the stay at home order to new rules for who gets priority for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Guest: Molly Peterson, KQED health reporter