Parents Unite From All Over California to Press for School Reopening. Unions Are Pushing Back

Pressure has been building on teacher unions still in negotiations with their districts to come to an agreement that would allow students to return to in-person learning on campuses. But union officials have pushed back. Susan Solomon, executive vice president of the United Teachers of San Francisco, said on KQED’s Forum this week that the newly formed parent group does not speak for all parents. She pointed to a survey of San Francisco Unified School District families that found relatively more Black and brown parents reporting they do not feel safe sending their children back into classrooms.

In the West Contra Costa Unified School District, where COVID-19 has hit families hard, 35% of parents surveyed by the district want to remain in distance learning, with just 15% saying they want to return their children to in-person classes. Others said their decision will be dictated by on vaccination levels and the number of community cases. The results point to the need to be careful about which parental voices are being amplified in this debate and which aren’t, says United Teachers of Richmond President Marissa Glidden.

“It's very clear to us that families that are most impacted by COVID, who have had to suffer through deaths and really close interactions, or suffered through it with their own families, are much more hesitant to return to school,” Glidden said. “And those are predominantly families of color.”

Bacigalupi says her son, who has dyslexia, is one of those students falling behind in distance learning. She points to data gathered by Parents Together Action, a national parent organization, which shows parents from low-income homes are 10 times more likely to say their kids are doing little to no remote learning since school has been closed.

“So to critics who question our intentions, I would say how is it not a progressive value to want your children to be educated in school?" Bacigalupi said. "How is speaking up for kids suddenly so controversial?”

Open Schools California wants all parents to have a choice, Bacigalup says, but it doesn't want kids to fall further behind.

Some districts, like Napa Valley Unified, are, indeed, offering parents a choice. The district of 17,000 students reopened in October with a hybrid schedule. At that time, about half the district’s parents were sending their children into school for classes twice a week while the other half remained in distance learning.

Since the latest COVID-19 surge, however, the district reports 70% of all parents are now choosing to keep kids home, highlighting the need for districts to have flexible plans in place before reopening.