Democratic State Lawmakers Renew Push for Bail Reform

In November, state voters sided the bail industry, and killed legislation that would have ended cash bail in the state and replaced it with a system that gave judges more power to decide who should be released from jail before trial.Now Democratic state lawmakers are taking another swing at bail reform.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Republicans Sense Opportunity as Criticism Brews Over Newsom's Pandemic Response

Governor Gavin Newsom is going through a political rough patch, with people criticizing his sometimes confusing pandemic announcements and tendency to act first and explain himself later to other elected officials.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

A Peak Inside a Vaccination Training Session in San Diego

California’s slow vaccine rollout has been blamed on a limited vaccine supply, but having enough trained people to actually give the shots on an industrial scale is also a factor.

Reporter: Tarryn Mento, KPBS

COVID-19 Cases Inside Fresno County Jail Exceeds Total Number of Jail Inmates

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, nearly 4,000 inmates and staff members have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Tony Botti says the high caseload in the jail reflects what’s happening in the county.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

The Trails Epidemiologists Follow to Understand How Variants Occur and Spread

Most changes in the virus don’t raise alarm bells. But genomic sequencing can help identify variants that are more deadly or contagious.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

State-wide Group of Parents Come Together to Push for Progress in Reopening Schools

The newly formed Open Schools California unifies parent groups from San Diego to Marin. These are parents who accuse the governor of not having the political will to re open school campuses, after nearly a year of distance learning.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED