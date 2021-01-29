Deconstructing the 'Latino Vote': Myths, Realities and Missed Opportunities

Morga: Let's talk about understanding the nuances of the Latinx communities. What kinds of differences exist between older and younger Latinx generations when it comes to voting, civic engagement and politics?

Bedolla: As undocumented immigrants get older, there is no social safety net for them. There are a lot of issues with the aging of our community, and how that intersects with migration status, that really deserves more attention — not least, again, because of the diversity of the community.

The cuts are usually along nativity, generation, how long people have been in the United States, socioeconomic status, what people's work status is, what kinds of jobs they're in. There are a lot more intersections among Latinos, in terms of at least public opinion, than just age— thinking about gender, generation, class, national origin and then geography.

Diaz: When these communities, communities that are not white, don't get information, don't get mail, don't get door knocks, don't get phone calls or SMS — one of the ways [they get information] is through their family, and the relationships who are really trusted. And that's where you're having these conversations.

I think that this is really going to be interesting for getting out the vote, a mobilization of Latino households — because if you get one person, chances are you get more people, because of the way in which density works in multigenerational families.

Morga: Walk us through the significance of two Latinx lawmakers, Alex Padilla and Xavier Becerra, transitioning into state and federal positions of power?

Diaz: The appointment of Alex Padilla to the United States Senate is even more special, because at no point over the course of the last 170 years have either major party endorsed formally [a Latino candidate] — and we actively have been shut out.

And so a real question for us is, "What would it have meant for the Democratic Party in California and the National [Democratic] Party to have sent a Latina to the United States Senate in the 1990s?" I think Christian [Arana] and I would have had a whole different perspective on Latino politics. I don't think that we would have this “silent majority,” or the “sleeping giant.”

And that's not because there weren't leaders that were qualified and exceptional. It's because we never were given the opportunity.

Morga: How do you think that the pandemic has affected Latinx voters when it comes to voting and will affect in the future?

Bedolla: Our community tends to be young. We have a high proportion of schoolchildren. We have a larger proportion of our population who are essential workers. If you combine both those things, it means you have parents who are having to work outside the home and put themselves at risk, and children who are having to attend school at home by themselves — in many cases without broadband — without anyone to help them with their homework. Without anyone. You're going to have parents who are sick, who are coming home and getting older folks sick.

The economic dislocation, and the profound impact on education, are going to affect the ability for folks to get good jobs [and] to buy houses. We know that socioeconomic status is strongly related to voting, and people need to survive before they can think about other kinds of things.

I think the impact is going to be great. And if we don't make sure to shore up that social safety net in order to help people come out of this without losing their homes, without losing their jobs, without losing their lives, we're going to be dealing with this for a very long time.