Labor Unions Among Those Lobbying for Vaccine Eligibility 

Labor Unions Lobby for Vaccine Eligibility

For weeks, labor unions like the powerful Service Employees International Union have been pressing state and local officials to provide vaccinations to their members as quickly as possible. As vaccine eligibility shifts, other groups are making pleas too.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

L.A. County Supervisors Look for Ways to Fire Sheriff Alex Villanuevea

Supervisors got a report on Tuesday from the L.A. County counsel’s office about how Villanueva could be removed from office. County counsel said there are four possibilities to remove the elected sheriff: one would be to amend the county charter, another would be a voter recall.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Bakersfield Street Medicine Team in Works to Educate People Experiencing Homelessness About the Pandemic

A street medicine team in Bakersfield is working to educate people experiencing homelessness about the pandemic, including misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, KQED