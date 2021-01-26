California to Adopt Age-Based Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine Distribution Shift Delays Shots for Some Essential Workers

As the state works to speed up delivery of the coronavirus vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom says California will shift its priorities for who’s at the top of the list, and put people over 65 in line to get shots first.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

Governor Newsom Eases Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions

Governor Newsom lifted regional stay-at-home orders yesterday in favor of county-by-county restrictions. The changes mean hair and nail salons can reopen, and allows outdoor dining in many places,. Local officials could choose to impose stricter rules.

Guest: Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA

Some L.A. Industries Face Long Road to Recovery

A new economic forecast says things are improving for the Los Angeles area, fed by optimism around the coronavirus vaccines. From construction, to healthcare, to retail, companies are hiring. But some sectors of the local economy are months away from recovery

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW