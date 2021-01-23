Biden and Harris’ First 100 Days, Restaurants vs. Newsom, Kamala-Inspired Menus, COVID-19 Update

Biden and Harris: First 100 Days

This week, the nation’s 46th president, Joe Biden, stepped into office. He's accompanied by Kamala Harris, a native Californian who's the nation’s first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first South Asian vice president. The two have launched into the first 100 days of the new administration with vigor, rescinding dozens of Trump administration decisions related to immigration, the environment and the pandemic.

Guests:

Carla Marinucci, Politico senior writer

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government desk senior editor

A Menu in Honor of East Bay Native Kamala Harris

Hometown pride beamed from the Bay Area at the inauguration of former California Sen. Kamala Harris. To celebrate a native daughter’s success, businesses around the Bay Area have been crafting special culinary treats in her honor. Reporter Monica Lam sampled several East Bay offerings.

Restaurants vs. Newsom

More than 50 Northern California restaurants and wineries filed a lawsuit this week against Gov. Gavin Newsom for restricting dining while allowing other businesses, such as indoor retail, to continue. One of the lead plaintiffs tells us why he feels the ban is unfair.

Guest:

Carl Dene, Brannan Cottage Inn and Sam’s General Store owner

COVID-19 Update

The pandemic continues to kill thousands around the world, with California’s death toll hitting more than 35,000 this week. We get the latest on coronavirus case numbers, vaccine distribution and equity here in the Golden State.