The Search for California's Next Top Prosecutor Heats Up

Who Will be the Next California Attorney General?

Other than Governor, being California’s Attorney General is arguably the most coveted political job in California. It makes you the Golden State’s top prosecutor, you get tons of attention, and the job can serve as a launching pad to higher office, like it did for Vice President Kamala Harris. The Attorney General’s position will soon be vacant and lots of people want the job.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

California Adds Hospital Beds to Help Ease the Pressure on Los Angeles Area Hospitals

This will mean more regular beds and ICU beds at Pacifica Hospital of the Valley in Sun Valley. And the state is reopening Pacific Gardens Medical Center in Hawaiian Gardens, which had closed four years ago.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Concerns over Newsom's Plan to Restart In-Person Learning

San Jose Senator Dave Cortese says despite the fanfare around Newsom's goal to start re-opening next month, plenty of disagreements remain. That includes a proposal for weekly testing of students.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

COVID-19 Continues to Spread in State Correctional Facilities as Prisoners Get Vaccinated

Just over three thousand inmates have gotten their first dose of the vaccine so far, but it still takes a few weeks for it to take effect. Health experts fear the worst is yet to come.

Reporter: Marco Siler-Gonzales, KQED