People Who Knew Kamala Harris Best Reflect on Watching Her Ascend to the White House
Morning Report

7 min
KQED News Staff
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Jan. 20, 2021 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, as her husband Doug Emhoff and President-elect Joe Biden look on. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris represents a lot of  firsts, from the first female vice president to the first Black vice-president to the first vice president of South Asian descent.  But what do the people who knew Harris as a San Francisco D.A., California Attorney General, and U.S Senator think about her ascent?
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Kamala Harris Swears in Alex Padilla to Senate

After the new vice president was sworn in yesterday, Kamala Harris turned her attention to her first official duty: swearing in her replacement to represent California in the U.S. Senate.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Meet Amanda Gorman, the Los Angeles Poet  Who Stole the Show During Biden Inauguration

Amanda Gorman is the 22-year-old poet from Los Angeles who recited her poem “The Hill We Climb”  at the inauguration. Gorman got her start writing poetry through an LA-based non-profit called WriteGirl.
Caroline Champlin, KPCC

