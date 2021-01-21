People Who Knew Kamala Harris Best Reflect on Watching Her Ascend to the White House

Kamala Harris represents a lot of firsts, from the first female vice president to the first Black vice-president to the first vice president of South Asian descent. But what do the people who knew Harris as a San Francisco D.A., California Attorney General, and U.S Senator think about her ascent?

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Kamala Harris Swears in Alex Padilla to Senate

After the new vice president was sworn in yesterday, Kamala Harris turned her attention to her first official duty: swearing in her replacement to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Meet Amanda Gorman, the Los Angeles Poet Who Stole the Show During Biden Inauguration

Amanda Gorman is the 22-year-old poet from Los Angeles who recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration. Gorman got her start writing poetry through an LA-based non-profit called WriteGirl.

Caroline Champlin, KPCC