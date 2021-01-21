Immigration Officials at SFO Separate Haitian Brothers, Send 9-Year-Old to Migrant Shelter

Tuesday morning, Laporte was put on a flight to the Dominican Republic via Mexico, although he is not Dominican, said Atkinson. She added that officials would not give her the flight number, but said his mother was able to travel from Haiti to the Dominican airport to find him.

“Their mother is devastated,” Atkinson said. “She is heartbroken for Christian ... and she is justifiably worried about Vladimir’s safety and well-being.”

Fear for a Child in Detention

Linsay Etienne, a family friend in Oakley, said Laporte had spent the fall semester attending school and living with her, and she was preparing to host Fardin as well. She said the boys have a deep bond and the forcible separation could be crushing.

“We know the conditions for children in detention are not the best, they are not good,” said Etienne. “Children have died. They are left scarred. They are traumatized. A lot of things are happening that are horrible with children in detention. ... And we don't see that being any different for Vladimir.”

Etienne said the brothers have traveled between Haiti and the U.S. repeatedly over the years, always legally. Laporte had spent his last two years of high school at a boarding school in New England on a student visa, then decided on California for college.

“He's interested in doing something in the sciences ... and we're always saying that California has some of the best science programs,” she said. “So he came here for school.”

Diablo Valley College confirmed that Laporte was a student last fall and is enrolled for this spring semester, but said he had applied as a domestic student.

CBP officials say Laporte presented an F-1 student visa at SFO, but said he was missing “other required admissibility documentation” and agreed to withdraw his application to enter the country.

Etienne and Atkinson say they tried frantically to contact the college to straighten out the paperwork but did not succeed, due to the long holiday weekend.

CBP officials said they found Fardin was found “inadmissible” during an interview at the airport.

“It was determined the minor had previously been attending elementary school in California on a B-1 tourist visa, violating the terms of that visa, and was intending to resume his schooling, again in violation of his visa,” according to the CBP statement.

The statement went on: “CBP officers acted with professionalism, integrity and in accordance with federal laws and regulations.”

Using Discretion to Separate a Family

Atkinson said it was wrong for officials to separately interrogate a 9-year-old child. She said Fardin had never overstayed a visa and if he had attended school at some point, it was an honest misunderstanding of the terms of the visa.