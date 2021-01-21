Bay Curious Podcast Listeners: We've Got Some Changes for You

The Bay Curious team has big news! Olivia Allen-Price is having a baby! While she's on maternity leave, Bay Curious producer Katrina Schwartz will host the show.

Katrina's a relatively new addition to the Bay Curious podcast team, but her history with the show goes back to its very beginning. She helped pilot the concept when it was a radio segment. Olivia and Katrina reported the very first Bay Curious story together. It was about the history behind a wrecked car on a Mount Tamalpais hiking trail. They learned some important lessons along the way, like make sure the question has an answer before committing to answer it!

Unlike Olivia, who is a relatively new transplant to the Bay Area, Katrina grew up in San Francisco. She has a deep love for this place, but also sees ways that the area's outward-facing identity elides the diversity of experience and perspectives found here. She's excited to produce more Bay Curious stories from lesser-covered areas and communities in the Bay Area.

Peace out, folks! I'm on maternity leave. Thrilled that #BayCurious is in the talented hands of @Kschwart and @SRacho. The show has been my baby of sorts for the past 5 years. Figured it was time to try having a real one. ✌ Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/pQn5QAXH13 — Olivia Allen-Price (@oallenprice) January 14, 2021

As Olivia heads out on perhaps the biggest adventure of her life so far — motherhood — she's bringing her curiosity and love for the area with her. She's excited to learn about the Bay Area from the perspective of a parent and is already noticing playgrounds and kid-friendly restaurants that she never paid attention to before. If you've got favorite kid-friendly spots and activities, share them with her on Twitter!

And, as always, keep your questions coming!