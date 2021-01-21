KQED is a proud member of
Bay Curious Podcast Listeners: We've Got Some Changes for You
Bay Curious Podcast Listeners: We've Got Some Changes for You

Katrina Schwartz
Katrina Schwartz (left) and Olivia Allen-Price (right) pose at an overlook on Mount Tamalpais while reporting the first Bay Curious story ever. (KQED)

The Bay Curious team has big news! Olivia Allen-Price is having a baby! While she's on maternity leave, Bay Curious producer Katrina Schwartz will host the show.

Katrina's a relatively new addition to the Bay Curious podcast team, but her history with the show goes back to its very beginning. She helped pilot the concept when it was a radio segment. Olivia and Katrina reported the very first Bay Curious story together. It was about the history behind a wrecked car on a Mount Tamalpais hiking trail. They learned some important lessons along the way, like make sure the question has an answer before committing to answer it!

Katrina and Olivia investigate the wreck of a vintage car on a Mt. Tamalpais hiking trail. (KQED)

Unlike Olivia, who is a relatively new transplant to the Bay Area, Katrina grew up in San Francisco. She has a deep love for this place, but also sees ways that the area's outward-facing identity elides the diversity of experience and perspectives found here. She's excited to produce more Bay Curious stories from lesser-covered areas and communities in the Bay Area.

As Olivia heads out on perhaps the biggest adventure of her life so far — motherhood — she's bringing her curiosity and love for the area with her. She's excited to learn about the Bay Area from the perspective of a parent and is already noticing playgrounds and kid-friendly restaurants that she never paid attention to before. If you've got favorite kid-friendly spots and activities, share them with her on Twitter!

And, as always, keep your questions coming!

