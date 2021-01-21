'It Just Filled My Heart With So Much Joy': As Kamala Harris Makes History, Her Friends Cry, Celebrate and Reflect

Today, Chiu said, he's thrilled to be sharing this moment with his son.
"When I think about my 4-year-old son and his very diverse classmates, the idea that they are going to grow up seeing someone on television every day who reflects our community and does it so well and will lead so well, it's thrilling," he said.
Longtime Harris adviser and friend Debbie Mesloh, president of San Francisco's Commission on the Status of Women, said she watched the inauguration thinking about all the work Harris and others put in to get here — and how many times, in earlier campaigns, they weren’t sure if they'd succeed.
"I keep thinking about all the people, you know, over the years who have helped come get her on her way, who were there at the very beginning," Mesloh said. "I mean, so many people in San Francisco, part of really that first race in 2003 that made this all possible."
"So I was thinking of them," she added, "and I was thinking a lot about her mom" who died in 2009.
Veteran San Francisco prosecutor Suzy Loftus worked for Harris in the San Francisco DA's office and later when she became California's first female attorney general. Loftus' three daughters have known and watched Harris their entire lives.
Vivienne, 11, said it was "pretty cool" to watch Harris being sworn in.
"Because, like, I knew her when I was like 6 or 7 years old," she said, adding that it also means a lot that Harris is the first woman to be vice president. "I think that's a really big step and I think that's just so cool."