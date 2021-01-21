'It Just Filled My Heart With So Much Joy': As Kamala Harris Makes History, Her Friends Cry, Celebrate and Reflect

"My grandmother was fierce," said Breed. "But when the social worker, who was white, would come and visit our house, you could tell she was always uncomfortable. And there was a certain expectation of knowing your place as a Black person."

Watching Harris take the oath, Breed said she thought about all the little kids witnessing history who will never grow up with the feeling she once had: that a Black woman would never belong on that inauguration stage.

"It's hard to describe, but it was overwhelming and it was exciting and it was historic. It just filled my heart with so much joy," she said. "And I just thought that there are going to be a new generation of kids growing up where they know nothing other than this. ... People of color and girls, they now see themselves in this way."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — of mixed race himself — first met Harris in 2006, when she was the San Francisco district attorney and he was president of the Los Angeles City Council.

Garcetti said he looks forward to watching Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, carve out his groundbreaking role as the nation’s first "second gentleman." Harris, Emhoff and their extended, blended family are America, he said.

"I just think she represents not the new America — she represents the present America," he said. "Let's stop pretending like it's something that's a tidal wave coming, of demography. It's actually how we live today. Families that are blended, cultures that are blended."