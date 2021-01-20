Political and Legal Warfare Between California and the Trump Administration Comes to an End

Biden Inauguration Marks End of Political and Legal Warfare Between California and the Trump Administration

The presidency of Donald Trump ends Wednesday morning, and when it does, it will mark the end of four years of feuding with the Trump Administration over issues like health care, the environment, and immigration.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

State’s surge of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Appears to be Cresting

The New Year’s surge is not as bad as health officials feared. The number of people requiring medical care has stabilized and declined slightly.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

Judge Blocks Federal Government from Increasing Fees Immigrants Must Pay to Defend Themselves from Deportation

Under the new Trump administration rule, immigration court fees would jump by hundreds of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta says the fee hikes would have caused plaintiffs irreparable harm, and were likely unlawful.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED