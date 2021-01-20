'Coming for You and Your Job': With Prop 22, Are Grocery Staff Layoffs Just the Beginning?

“It’s like I am bringing the whole store to the customer,” he said.

Neal says he has felt especially good about doing his job during the pandemic; delivering food to the elderly or sick who would otherwise have to risk their health by going to the grocery store.

The job has been a lifeline for him, too.

“There weren’t many people hiring at the start of the pandemic,” Neal said. “So I was happy to get the job.”

After one of his shifts in December, Neal says he and other non-union delivery employees were called to a meeting by their managers and informed they would all be laid off by the end of February. Independent contractors working through DoorDash were going to take over their jobs, they were told.

“It was devastating,” Neal said. On top of that, he also had to move out of his apartment that month after his landlord sold the building. Unable to find another place he can afford, he has been living in his car since then.

Neal says he doesn’t understand the company’s decision, particularly given how much delivery work has recently been available.

“If I were able to talk to them, I would just ask them, ‘Why?’ ” Neal said. “Who did the cost analysis on this and deemed that it was more cost efficient to go with independent contractors than the people we already have, that are there day in and day out, blood sweat and tears, going through it?”

Vons is one of many grocery chains owned by Albertsons, the second-largest grocery company in the country. Earlier this month, Alberstons announced it would discontinue its in-house delivery services in parts of California and other states starting late February.

The company has not specified how many delivery employees will be replaced by DoorDash contractors, but the United Food and Commercial Workers union estimates it will be in the high hundreds.

“This decision will allow us to compete in the growing home delivery market more effectively," Albertsons spokeswoman Christine Wilcox said in a statement. She added, “Albertsons Companies Divisions plans to offer positions to each impacted associate.”

Wilcox did not respond to a request for clarification on the nature of these jobs and the process by which they will be offered to delivery employees like Neal. The company has also not provided proof of any legal commitment to offering new jobs, or any guarantees of equivalent pay, benefits and job locations.

The replacement of employees by contractors is exactly what labor advocates warned would happen with Proposition 22, which California voters approved in November.

“I’m not surprised that it happened this quickly, because what the Proposition 22 worker category that was created does is significantly lower labor costs for corporations,” said Veena Dubal, a UC Hastings law professor.

Proposition 22 creates a new sub-employee category that allows app-based delivery and transportation gig companies to legally deny workers access to employee benefits like overtime, unemployment insurance and a guaranteed minimum wage. Instead, companies have to offer workers in this category certain watered-down employee benefits like health care subsidies and the option to purchase insurance.

The proposition was written by DoorDash, Uber, Lyft and other gig companies, which collectively spent over $200 million on the campaign, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history. Now that the measure is law, it has nullified recent efforts by all three branches of California government to force gig companies to classify their workers as employees.

Dubal says logistics and delivery employees will just be the first to lose their jobs.

“Proposition 22 is essentially a blueprint for how to lower labor standards across the board,” she said. “For those who have been thinking of this as a whole different type of work, as something that would never affect them, this is really the time to start paying attention. This model of work is coming for you and your job.”

Venture capitalists already see opportunity.

Shawn Carolan is a partner at Menlo Ventures. In a recent opinion piece titled, “What Proposition 22 Now Makes Possible” and published on The Information, he said there’s potential for this new labor category to extend to fields like nursing, executive assistance, tutoring, programming, agricultural work and even zoo keeping.