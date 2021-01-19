KQED is a proud member of
Albertson's Replaces Drivers with Doordash
A line extends the length of the frozen foods aisle at a Safeway grocery store on Market Street on March 16, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Ten Percent of State's Vaccine Supply is Called Into Question
State health officials are recommending a pause in using one batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine because of unexpected adverse reactions.
Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

Albertson's Replaces Drivers, Critics Blame Prop 22
Weeks after Proposition 22 became law, we are already seeing the effects ripple out into industries beyond the “gig economy.” The country’s second-largest grocery store chain, Albertsons, is now laying off its grocery delivery employees and replacing them with contractors at DoorDash. Critics of the measure say they warned this would happen.
Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

