In the first part of Political Breakdown's inauguration preview, Marisa and Scott discuss the latest safety precautions at the U.S. and California State Capitol buildings, the threat of extremist groups during Joe Biden's first term and how domestic extremism could affect Republican Party politics, with KQED's Katie Orr, USA Today national correspondent Will Carless and The Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller.
Political Breakdown
Inauguration Preview (Pt. 1): Capitol Security and the Future of Extremism
28 min
The U.S. Capitol Building seen on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Sponsored