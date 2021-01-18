KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Incoming California Senator Pushes for Citizenship Path for Undocumented Essential Workers
Morning Report

Incoming California Senator Pushes for Citizenship Path for Undocumented Essential Workers

7 min
KQED News Staff
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is launching the first statewide effort to combat election-related disinformation. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Alex Padilla Calls for Legalization of Undocumented Immigrants in Essential Services

Kamala Harris will officially resign her California U.S. Senate seat as she prepares to be sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.  Harris's appointed successor, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla,  says undocumented immigrants working in essential services deserve not just labor protections, but the security of a path to citizenship.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks

How San Diego's New Mayor Came to Embrace an Increasingly Progressive Identity

Todd Gloria is San Diego's new mayor. He's a Democrat, and the first openly gay person and person of color to lead San Diego, a city of nearly 1.5 million people.
Guest: Todd Gloria, San Diego mayor

Sponsored