‘Treat Us Right’: Oakland Fast Food Workers Rally for Safer Conditions and a Living Wage

In 2016, California lawmakers authorized a yearly increase in the minimum wage, which will hit $15 an hour for most businesses in 2022 (it just went up to $13). Many cities in the state, including Oakland ($14.14/hour) and others in the Bay Area, have instituted even higher minimums.

Local organizers noted this progress and said they were joining the national day of action "in solidarity with workers across the country who have not yet won $15 an hour."

Workers at the rally also demanded more influence on the job and enhanced safety measures.

"There's a lot of people congregating and working in really close conditions, which is dangerous," Maria Sabina Alegria, who works at the McDonald's in downtown Oakland, said through an interpreter. "There's times where they have to do many things at the same time, because things are not working. Sometimes they're grabbing the money and the food at the same time because of unsanitary conditions that they have here."

Fast food workers, Joseph Bryant, president of SEIU Local 1021, added, "have faced just some of the most unbearable conditions as they risk their lives each and every day in the pandemic making sure that communities have the food that they need."

"We're here today to say, 'Treat the workers right. Respect them,' " he said. "For far too long, the big corporations have tried to frame the workers as expendable. But we know they're essential."

During the pandemic, a slew of complaints have been filed by workers at McDonald's and other fast food chains, both locally and across the country, claiming their employers did not provide adequate safety equipment, enforce social distancing or allow those with coronavirus symptoms to take paid sick leave.