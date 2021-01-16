US Reps. Barbara Lee and Eric Swalwell, State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan

US Reps. Barbara Lee and Eric Swalwell

California Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, talk with us about their votes for the historic second impeachment of President Trump and weigh in on the troubling rise of white nationalism.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan

As mass vaccination sites are beginning to open in California and some regions are rolling back lockdown restrictions, we ask state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan about the hurdles she has overcome with vaccine distribution.

This Week in California Politics

From the role of California Republicans in the impeachment effort to the latest news from Sacramento — we round up the week’s big political stories with KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.

Something Beautiful: Muir Woods National Monument

Take a walk through towering old-growth redwoods in Muir Woods, which were named after naturalist John Muir by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908.