Local Leaders Ask For Help With Vaccine Rollout

California Fall Short on Ambitious Vaccination Goals

Counties in California aren’t giving shots to members of the public yet. To make that happen, lawmakers and county health officials say they’re going to need a lot more help from the state.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio

L.A. County's Latino Residents Now Dying from COVID-19 at Eight Times the Rate in November

The region has been the epicenter of the pandemic for months, but the speed of transmission continues to alarm officials. COVID-19 has devastated communities of color more than any other, and the data is alarming.

Guest: Ron Lin, Reporter, Los Angeles Times

California Steps Up Security Prep as Biden Inauguration Draws Near

Newsom activated up to one thousand of the state’s National Guard to work closely with the CHP to protect infrastructure in and around the State Capitol in Sacramento. The move comes just days after the FBI warned of possible armed violence planned by extremist groups targeting all 50 state capitals.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, Politics Editor, KQED