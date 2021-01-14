Bay Area Lawmakers Support Calls for Investigation Into 'Suspicious Behavior' Before Capitol Riot

McCarthy, who voted against impeaching the president and objected to the Electoral College results, did speak out against Trump’s role in inciting the Capitol riot.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack,” he said. “[Trump] should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

Swalwell said those remarks aren’t genuine.

“I don’t buy it,” he said. “I just don't believe he believes it because he had two months to say that and instead he chose to be a part of the effort to overturn the election.”

Working across the aisle could become more challenging in the days ahead as investigations get underway and ongoing political divides likely widen.

“There's no way I can work with someone who actively participated in aiding the protests with the mobs,” Khanna said.

Swalwell expressed a similar sentiment about those who voted against certifying Biden's election victory.

"I have a lot of friends, people that I've worked with for years, who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote," Swalwell said. "Their vote helped propagate this ... lie that those terrorists could come into the Capitol and change the results. And so I'll just be honest, I don't know how I work with them going forward."

Citing his own remarks during the House vote Wednesday, Khanna said it’s time to look to the future as the U.S. continues to combat the coronavirus.

“It would be a mistake to think that just removing Trump is going to fix some of the deep structural problems in our country,” Khanna said. “And of course, we do have to address grievances. Violence and racism, like some of the mob had, is not the way to do it.”