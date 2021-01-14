On Impeachment, CA's GOP Sticks With Trump, With One Exception

State Officials Announce New Approach to Getting Vaccines to People 65 or Older

The idea is to ramp up vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk of becoming hospitalized.

This comes after deaths in the state continue to climb, with nearly 600 deaths on Tuesday, according to state data.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Members of California's GOP Congressional Delegation Speak Out Against Impeachment

Out of California’s 10 Republican members of congress, only the Central Valley’s David Valadao voted for impeachment.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Trump Ally Kevin McCarthy Stays Loyal to Trump

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) spoke on the House floor yesterday, he said President Trump was partly to blame for inciting the insurrection. But, he added that impeaching the president would only divide the country further.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED