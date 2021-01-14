KQED is a proud member of
On Impeachment, CA's GOP Sticks With Trump, With One Exception
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Feb. 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

State Officials Announce New Approach to Getting Vaccines to People 65 or Older

The idea is to ramp up vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk of becoming hospitalized.
This comes after deaths in the state continue to climb, with nearly 600 deaths on Tuesday, according to state data.
Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Members of California's GOP Congressional Delegation Speak Out Against Impeachment

Out of California’s 10 Republican members of congress, only the Central Valley’s David Valadao voted for impeachment.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

Trump Ally Kevin McCarthy Stays Loyal to Trump

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) spoke on the House floor yesterday, he said President Trump was partly to blame for inciting the insurrection. But, he added that impeaching the president would only divide the country further.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

