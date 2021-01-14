After Impeachment, Kevin McCarthy's Biggest Test Is Yet to Come

McCarthy quickly rose to become the Assembly minority leader while Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor. Duf Sundheim, who was chair of the California Republican Party at the time, said McCarthy always found common ground with the more moderate governor.

"So I never heard a cross word between Kevin and Schwarzenegger because they would kind of work it out. And what they agreed on they kept their commitments," Sundheim said. "And I think that's why Kevin has outlasted, you know, (John) Boehner and (Paul) Ryan is that he drives the consensus of his members and they know that they can count on him for the things that he promises."

When Trump got elected president, McCarthy was the top Republican in the House. Using his formidable political skills and ability to keep his finger on the pulse of his party, McCarthy quickly won over the president, said political strategist Mike Madrid.

"And I think more than anything that really, I think, explains his dramatic shift from being a very moderate, reasoned force within the Republican caucus in Washington to kind of one of Trump's main allies."

Before last week’s violence inspired by President Trump, that relationship served McCarthy well. Now, as the president’s approval rating sinks and some Republicans jump ship, McCarthy is facing a potential challenge to his leadership. Madrid, who recently left the Republican party and helped form the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said McCarthy is faced with a crucial decision.

"Does he stand up and restore what exists of American democracy? Or will he continue down the path of playing the political game and undermine the Constitution and demonstrate fealty to a failed leader who's proven himself a traitor?" Madrid asked.