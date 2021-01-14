'I Miss My Friends': Children, Parents Rally to Reopen Berkeley Schools

Among the sticking points in Berkeley Unified's negotiations with the teachers’ union are the transmission rate thresholds for opening and closing schools, accommodations for high-risk staff, and the hybrid learning schedule that allows for both in-person and distance education, said Berkeley Federation of Teachers President Matt Meyer.

“We're talking about running two different systems at the same time with the same staff and the same resources,” he said of the hybrid model.

Last month, California lawmakers introduced a bill that would give public schools a deadline to cement their plans for reopening for in-person instruction. Beginning March 1, schools would have to be ready to put those plans into action within two weeks of getting approval to open under state and county health orders.

More recently, Governor Gavin Newsom prioritized school staff in the state’s vaccine distribution plan and put forward a $2 billion proposal to incentivize schools to begin in-person instruction for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, starting in mid-February.

Our kids are suffering now,” Dunn said, “At this point we do need a directive in order to make this happen.”

She worries about her first-grader falling behind and doesn’t want her younger son to start kindergarten this fall on Zoom. “We're kind of like hanging on the cliff edge, waiting for the district to figure this out,” she said. “I'm losing more and more faith in that every single day.”

Eight-year-old Shai Elis, who attends Thousand Oaks Elementary, said she’s not learning much in the hour she spends in Zoom classes most days. “That's like not even half of what we're doing in regular school and not that much school work,” she said. “So a lot of the day I'm like, what do I do?”

Elis said she’s eager to get back to school so she can meet her teacher in person.

A November survey of parents conducted by the district showed 46% of elementary school parents were ready for their kids to return to on-campus learning in a hybrid model as soon as possible, while 32% said they were not ready to return, and 22% were unsure. For middle school parents, the numbers were the same, while 49% of high school parents said they were eager to send their students back as soon as possible.

Meyer, the Berkeley Federation of Teachers president, said the union is focused on finding ways to ensure equity for students who choose to stay home. “Teachers spend a lot of time making sure their distance learning kids are attending class and all that disappears when they have to be in a hybrid model at the same time — it’s the same teachers,” he said.