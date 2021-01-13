State and Local Officials Prepare for the Possibility of Unrest

California Senators Call for Unit Focused on Domestic Terrorism in Wake of U.S Capitol Attack

State Senator Tom Umberg is proposing a unit to investigate and thwart acts of domestic terrorism and criminal activities by white nationalists, anti-government militia and groups like the Proud Boys.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

State Officials on High Alert for Any Unrest in Sacramento After U.S Capitol Violence

The FBI warned this week of the potential for armed protests at all 50 state Capitols. In California, local law enforcement say they are on alert to protect city and county buildings as well.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Trump Administration Set to Increase Fees Immigrants Pay in Court to Defend Themselves

Legal aid groups in California sued to block the fee hikes, and a federal court is hearing the case Thursday. Plaintiffs say low-income immigrants facing deportation will be priced out of a fair day in court.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED