Dodger Stadium Transforms from Testing Site to Vaccination Center

L.A. Moves from Pushing COVID-19 Testing to Vaccination

COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium ended Monday as L.A. transitions to more of an emphasis on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. A vaccination center will soon be set up at the stadium parking lot, where officials hope 12,000 people a day will be able to get a shot when the facility is fully operational.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

San Luis Obispo Prison Suffers Largest COVID-19 Outbreak Yet

State data show about a third of the population incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony has tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks..

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report

New Biography "Kamala's Way" Looks at Kamala Harris's Path to Power

Kamala Harris will soon make history as the first woman to become vice president. Journalist Dan Morain has a biography out called" Kamala's Way".

Guest: Dan Morain, Sacramento Press Club president and author of "Kamala's Way"