‘Help Them Stay Afloat’: Santa Clara County Fund Throws Lifeline to Thousands of Struggling Renters

At the beginning of 2020, they were on the cusp of the American dream: finally saving up enough money to buy a home.

But that was before the pandemic. In March, Zavala's employer, a catering company, told its workers to stay home. The company continued to pay him, but it was unclear how long that would last.

The couple was forced to consider using their savings — which they had reserved as the down payment for their first home — to keep up with rent.

One night, in the early weeks of the pandemic, Zavala and Huerta sat alone in their living room and put on "World War Z," an apropos Brad Pitt action flick about a lethal virus. Zavala paused the movie. They held hands.

Huerta was nervous about using their savings, but Zavala said he had done the math, and thought it was their best choice to stay housed through the end of the year if he was unable to find new work. Otherwise, they would likely have to leave California and move in with his family in Tijuana.

“We put the movie back on, and there was a silent moment there. We didn’t know it was going to get more rough, you know, than we expected it ,” Zavala said.

But it did get rougher.

Zavala’s employer laid him off in June, and their additional savings — the nest egg — ran out by October.

That’s when the Silicon Valley Strong Fund came in to help.

The fund, a public-private partnership run by the nonprofit groups Destination: Home and Sacred Heart Community Service, has covered rent and other survival funding for some 15,000 other tenants in Santa Clara County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The fund paid 100% of every recipients' rent from March to August and 60% from September to January. Zavala and Huerta, whose rent is $2,600 a month, received that crucial crutch when they needed it most, from November to January, as well as an additional $2,500 in direct financial assistance to cover food and other bills. And that has been enough to keep them housed in their apartment.

The fund has raised a staggering $43 million since March. About half of it has come from the city of San Jose, Santa Clara County and the federal government’s first relief package; the other half is from a small army of prominent Silicon Valley firms like Cisco, Google, Facebook and Qatalyst Partners.

To date, the fund has given out about $31 million in small grants, according to Destination: Home. But that just scratches the surface of the need in the county.

“We had 32,000 families come to us for help in the first three days that we had this relief effort open. It was an avalanche like we have never seen before,” said Jennifer Loving, Destination: Home’s CEO.

And those are just the people who knew about the program.

Statewide, more than 750,000 people in California are “not current” on their rent or mortgage and face eviction or foreclosure “in the next two months,” according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

To help bridge that gap, a growing number of like-minded Bay Area funds have emerged during the pandemic, and most have been similarly inundated with requests. They include San Francisco's Give2SF, which secured $30 million for small business support, tenant rental assistance and food security — but has already received more applications than it has funding for. Other nonprofit groups, like the Eviction Defense Collaborative in San Francisco and Compass Family Services, have developed their own smaller funds that have also been quickly depleted.

‘We May Never Be Able to Raise Enough’

Loving said many of the families getting help may not qualify for unemployment or government stimulus aid. These are the Black or brown families working under-the-table jobs, often for cash, or those who are undocumented and wary of government aid for fear of being identified, Loving said.