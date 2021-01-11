L.A. County Stops Using Curative COVID-19 Test After FDA Warns of False Results

Most Commonly Used COVID-19 Test in Los Angeles Prone to Inaccuracy, FDA Says

The test is made by the company Curative, which was hired to provide tens of thousands of tests at city and county sites throughout Los Angeles. The Food and Drug Administration says the test poses a “risk of false results, particularly false negative results."

Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Scientists Push to Support 'Long-haul' COVID Patients

People who test positive for COVID-19 typically have symptoms like coughing or headaches that can last for a few days or a few weeks. But for a small number of people, the symptoms linger for months, and can cause debilitating illness even after they test negative.

Sammy Caiola, CapRadio

Housing Advocates Applaud Newsom's Proposed Budget

It’s notoriously difficult to get housing built in California, and that’s why lawmakers have passed a number of bills in recent years to override local opposition and clear the way for new projects.

Now Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to direct millions of dollars to ensure those laws are actually working so the state can chip away at its chronic housing shortage.

Erin Baldassari, KQED