Bay Area Members of Congress Say DOJ Must Charge Capitol Attackers With Sedition

Several members of Congress are calling on acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to charge the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol last week with sedition; the same criminal offenses that Rosen previously recommended for Black Lives Matter protesters, according to a letter sent to the attorney general Saturday.

In September, then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen issued a memorandum advising federal attorneys to charge BLM protesters with “seditious conspiracy” and other crimes.

The memorandum stated that the charge "does not require proof of a plot to overthrow the U.S. Government" and applies to conspiracies with any of the following objectives: "to oppose by force the authority [of the Government of the United States]"; "by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States"; or "by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof." All of these examples were witnessed during the attack on the Capitol last week.

The September memorandum also states seditious conspiracy could carry a prison term of up to 20 years.