Amazon and Apple Drop Parler

Amazon and Apple on Saturday took steps to cut off access to the social media app Parler after calls for violence on the platform have continued following the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The app is a favorite of conservatives and extremist supporters of President Trump.

Apple on Saturday said it was suspending Parler from its app store, stopping iPhone users from being able to download the app. At around the same time, reports emerged that Amazon was cutting off the site from its web hosting service, meaning Parler will go offline unless it finds a new host.

Apple said Parler has not taken enough steps to stop "threats of violence and illegal activity" from running rampant on the site. Similarly, Amazon wrote to Parler that it had "seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms."

BuzzFeed News reported Amazon's letter to Parler, which an Amazon spokesperson confirmed as authentic.