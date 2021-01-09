After a Week of Chaos, Hanging on to the Promise of Renewal

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

We begin the show with voices from Californians across the state reacting to the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

Two UC Berkeley Students From Africa Struggle to Cope with COVID and Racism

Following this week’s attempted coup at the US Capitol, many people around the world are realizing just how fragile our democracy is. But some immigrants who come here seeking a dream realize pretty quickly that the image they had of life in the US is very different from the reality. KQED’s Chloe Veltman has the story of two men from Africa who both started graduate studies at UC Berkeley during the pandemic. That was hard enough, but they also found themselves grappling with racism in a place that’s supposed to be one of the most progressive in the world.

Division, Community, Selfish Choices: A Tongva Creation Story from the Original People of Los Angeles

Cindi Alvitre is a mother, grandmother, weaver, writer, storyteller, traditional singer, and lecturer at Cal State Long Beach. She’s a Tongva descendant of the Moompetam (Salt Water) Clan, the original people of Los Angeles and the Channel Islands. Host Sasha Khokha talks with her about her new children’s book called “Waa’aka’: The Bird Who Fell in Love with the Sun.” It’s a traditional story with a timely message about community, connection, and how ego can be dangerous.

‘All I See is Sick, Sick, Sick, Sick’: CA Doctors and Nurses at a Breaking Point

This week another holiday surge is crushing California hospitals. Doctors and nurses are reaching a breaking point. They’re not only exhausted, they’re getting angry. KQED Science Reporter Lesley McClurg has been following some California doctors throughout the pandemic, and we’ve been bringing you their stories. She checked back in with some of them this week.

No Hugs, No Handshakes: Generations-Long Family Reunion Tradition Goes Virtual

The pandemic has certainly made many of us feel a little stuck, unable to visit the places and people we love. That’s something our colleague Brian Watt has been thinking about a lot. He’s the Morning News Anchor at KQED, where we produce The California Report. And he’s been broadcasting out of the basement of his house in Oakland. Brian hasn’t been able to go back to North Carolina and see his folks for more than a year. A lot of families have get-togethers and reunions in normal times, but Brian’s has made a tradition of it for more than a century.