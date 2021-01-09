LA DA George Gascón, COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Week in Politics

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón

Did skin color make a difference in the police response to the insurrection in Washington, D.C.? George Gascón, the newly elected district attorney of Los Angeles County, says absolutely yes. He shares with us his strategy for a more equitable criminal justice system.

California COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Hundreds of thousands of the new COVID-19 vaccine have been stuck in warehouses or in transit, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has acknowledged that the state needs to do better. We get the latest on vaccine distribution from Stanford University infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado.

Week in Politics: US Capitol Riots and Recall Efforts

From the armed insurgency at the U.S. Capitol to efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom — we round up the week’s big political stories with KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.

Something Musical: ‘Georgia on My Mind’

East Los Angeles-based band Las Cafeteras dedicated a song to promote voter turnout in Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. It’s their version of Ray Charles’ classic rendition, “Georgia on My Mind,” sung in Spanish and English. Las Cafeteras are known for remixing iconic songs to tell modern-day stories about immigrants and BIPOC communities.