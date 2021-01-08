Second Time's a Charm?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that unless President Trump stepped down "immediately," the House would begin impeachment proceedings over his incitement of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

But he's going to be out of office anyway come Jan. 20, you say?

A singular effect impeachment (and conviction) could have – compared to invoking the 25th Amendment, Trump resigning or just letting the clock run out – is that it could bar Trump from the presidency in 2024.

Unfortunately, with the large number of complicit Trumpist Republicans still lurking in Congress, I don't hold out much hope for a full conviction.

At very least, let Donald J. Trump go down as the very first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.