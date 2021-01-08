KQED is a proud member of
Central Valley Trump Supporters React to Insurrection on Capitol Hill
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
Extremist Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they violently storm into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Some Supporters Defend Trump after Capitol Hill Insurrection

California is a progressive-leaning Blue state, but it also has big patches of red. Some Republicans in the Central Valley say the insurrection on Capitol Hill does not represent Trump supporters.
Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Doctors and Nurses Exhausted and Angry as Some Patients Ignore COVID-19 Warnings

In California, the virus is claiming about 360 lives a day and infecting thousands more. In overburdened hospitals, doctors and nurses are frustrated by people who are  blasé about COVID's dangers or pandemic deniers.
Reporter: Leslie McClurg, KQED

