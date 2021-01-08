Central Valley Trump Supporters React to Insurrection on Capitol Hill

Some Supporters Defend Trump after Capitol Hill Insurrection

California is a progressive-leaning Blue state, but it also has big patches of red. Some Republicans in the Central Valley say the insurrection on Capitol Hill does not represent Trump supporters.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Doctors and Nurses Exhausted and Angry as Some Patients Ignore COVID-19 Warnings

In California, the virus is claiming about 360 lives a day and infecting thousands more. In overburdened hospitals, doctors and nurses are frustrated by people who are blasé about COVID's dangers or pandemic deniers.

Reporter: Leslie McClurg, KQED