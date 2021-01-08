If He Can't Be Trusted With Social Media, Maybe ...

Democratic leaders have called for President Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment as Facebook and Instagram block him from using their platforms.

Twitter temporarily banned Trump from using his account after the president issued numerous false tweets and further incited violent pro-Trump insurrectionists on the day they stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

I think it's great Trump is finally losing access to his social media megaphone. Now how about those other levers of power?

After Wednesday of this week, Jan. 21 seems a long, long way away.