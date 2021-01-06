U.S. Capitol Locked Down as Pro-Trump Extremists Breach the Building

Updated at 3:33 p.m. ET

U.S. Capitol Police say they have locked down all buildings within the U.S. Capitol complex as violent extremist supporters of President Trump have breached the Capitol building and continue to clash with police.

Police have alerted individuals to shelter in place, citing a "security threat inside the building."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican ally of Trump's, confirmed on Fox News Wednesday afternoon that he heard on a Capitol Police radio that there were "shots fired" in the building.

"People are hurt," he said.

At least one woman could be seen during live cable coverage being rolled out on a stretcher from the Capitol Building, visibly bleeding.

Trump tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Staff have been urged to move inside offices, hide and lock external doors and windows.

Police were seen with guns drawn in the House chamber, pointing their firearms at windows that were smashed.

Members were told that tear gas was being used in the Capitol rotunda and members should get ready to put on masks on.