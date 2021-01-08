Steve Phillips on the Transformation of Georgia Politics and How the South 'Never Surrendered in the Civil War'

Marisa and Scott discuss the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the response of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Republicans in Congress. Then, political organizer Steve Phillips, founder of Democracy in Color, joins to talk about the connection between the coup attempt and the Democrats' Senate wins in Georgia and his upcoming book on how the Civil War continued beyond Appomattox. Phillips also discusses his first meeting with Stacey Abrams in 2011 and the reluctance of some national organizations to invest in candidates of color.