Insurrectionists Overrun U.S. Capital as Trump Refuses to Admit Defeat

Rioters Ransack Capital as Elected Officials Huddle in Offices

There was chaos in Washington D.C. yesterday as pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol and broke into legislative chambers and congressional offices. In response to the attack, elected officials were taken to secure locations and told to shelter in place.

Guest: Los Angeles Congresswoman, Nanette Diaz Barragan

Conspiracy Theories Proliferate at Pro-Trump Demonstration in Sacramento

Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the rioters in Washington D.C. and San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that it was quote “an attempted coup encouraged by the president of the United States.” As chaos enveloped the U.S. Capitol. there were also protests in California.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Professor: 'Deep Divisions' Drove Rioters to D.C.

Yesterday’s insurrection has many Americans asking themselves how the country reached this point. One of them is a political scholar and author of the book “Black Nationalism in the United States: From Malcolm X to Barack Obama.”

Guest: James Lance Taylor, Professor, African American Studies, University of San Francisco