‘A Shameful Assault’: Bay Area Leaders React to Rioting in the Nation's Capital

Calling it "an attempted coup" and an act of "domestic terrorism," Bay Area elected officials were quick to vehemently denounce the actions of extremist supporters of President Donald Trump, who violently broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an unprecedented effort to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the insurrection as a "shameful assault" on American democracy that had been "anointed at the highest level of government." After hours in lockdown before officials declared the Capitol secure, Congress reconvened Wednesday night to finish certifying the Electoral College results and validate Joe Biden's election.

"The night may still be long," Pelosi said, "but our purpose will be accomplished."