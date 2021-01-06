California Approaches Grim Milestone: 30,000 COVID-19 Deaths

20% of L.A. County's COVID-19 Tests are Positive

The state’s pandemic numbers continue to worsen, with mushrooming infection rates and more than 27,000 COVID fatalities. California is averaging more than 35,000 cases per day, according to the state.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Gift Cards and Prizes for Firefighters Hesitating to get Vaccinated

Frontline health care workers are supposed to be some of the first people to get the coronavirus vaccines. But many of those workers are hesitant to get the shots. In response, the Los Angeles Fire Department has turned to prizes to encourage its personnel to get vaccinated.

Reporter: Angel Carreras, KCRW

Google Employee's Union is a First for Silicon Valley

More than 200 workers at Alphabet, the parent company of Google, have announced they are forming a union with the Communications Workers of America. In the past, service workers at companies like Apple and Facebook have joined traditional unions. But the Alphabet union is the first of its kind in Silicon Valley.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED